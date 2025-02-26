Noem: Illegals Will Have Chance to Register Within 30 Days of Arrival and Be Removed, Will Have Chance to Come Back Later

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the Trump administration will enforce the Alien Registration Act and require those in the country illegally for 30 days or less to register with the government and if they do so, they’ll avoid charges and fines and will be sent back and given “an opportunity to come back, someday and to be a part of the American Dream.”

Noem said, “Well, we are putting in place and enforcing the Alien Registration Act, which is using every single tool that we have at our disposal to do exactly what President Trump promised the American people. The Alien Registration Act says that, within 30 days of being in this country illegally, someone must register with the federal government, they will be fingerprinted, they must announce that they are here, and if they do so, they can avoid criminal charges and fines and we will help them relocate right back to their home country.”

She added, “And what this does is provide them an opportunity to come back, someday and to be a part of the American Dream. If they don’t register, they’re breaking the federal law, which has always been in place, we’re just going to start enforcing it to make sure that these aliens go back home, and when they want to be an American, then they can come and visit us again.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett