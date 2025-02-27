Pritzker: ‘Prices at the Grocery Store Are Going Up Because Democracy Is Being Taken Away’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) argued that “the prices at the grocery store are going up because democracy is being taken away.” And “The impact on you in terms of your health care, 770,000 people in Illinois will lose health care as a result of what Donald Trump and Elon Musk and the Republican Congress are doing right now, it’s a danger to your way of life, and that’s what people need to understand.”

Pritzker said, “When you lose, as is happening in my state –we’re losing our meat and poultry inspectors. Remember, if you are in the meat and poultry industry, you’re trying to sell your goods, you can’t sell them if nobody’s inspecting them. And, by the way, when you go to the grocery store and your prices go up because the supply chain is broken or when there’s contaminated meat or poultry on the shelves because we don’t have any more inspectors, those are the rights, those are the things that people expect to see and they’re not seeing them.”

He added, “[I]f you talk to 100 people…and you say to people, democracy is at risk, nobody knows what that looks like. They’ve never experienced it before. And the reality is, what people need to hear about is what the effects of that are, the prices at the grocery store are going up because democracy is being taken away. The impact on you in terms of your health care, 770,000 people in Illinois will lose health care as a result of what Donald Trump and Elon Musk and the Republican Congress are doing right now, it’s a danger to your way of life, and that’s what people need to understand. It’s all about affordability. It’s all about how you can make it just a little bit easier for people, every single day, to live their lives. And they’re taking that away from you. That is what it’s like to have democracy taken away. So, those are — we need to bifurcate between educating people about democracy being taken away and talking to people about what the message ought to be, about why they need to vote for Democrats.”

