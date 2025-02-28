Alex Marlow: JD Vance Busted Zelensky for Campaigning with Democrats to Keep the Gravy Train Flowing

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Oval Office clash involving Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After playing video of Vance pointing to Zelensky’s campaign activity, Marlow stated, “Vance is explaining some things that are — we understand, fundamentally, that much of the establishment of the American media and electorate might not get, which is that Zelensky went to Pennsylvania to campaign for Democrats in the run-up to 2024. He went to Pennsylvania, a swing state, the crucial swing state, arguably. … Because he knew if Democrats win, the gravy train would come.”

