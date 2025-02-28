CNN’s Amanpour on Trump-Zelensky Shouting Match: Putin Only Winner

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour said Friday on “Inside Politics” that after the Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky devolved into shouting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the “only winner.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Wow. Just, wow. That was, uh, that was something.”

As Amanpour held her face in her hands, Bash said, “Look at her face. I mean, Christiane, please take it away.”

Amanpour said, “Never in the history of modern diplomacy — war, peace, whatever — have I ever, ever, ever seen anything like it. We just have to hope that for the safety of the free world and for the American people, for the European people, for the Ukrainian people, that these two presidents get out of breath and try to iron out their differences. This was an entirely personal go-to with so many mistruths and missed facts. JD Vance, who once said about Ukraine, ‘I don’t really care what ever happens to Ukraine,’ says to Zelenskyy, who spent a long time preparing for –”

She added, “It impossible to understand what’s going to happen next. The only person who was winning from this was President Putin.”

