Dem Sen. Blunt Rochester: Dems Are Fighting to Ensure Egg Prices Aren’t Rising

During an interview aired on Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) said that she wants people to recognize that Democrats are “all in this fighting to make sure that the cost of eggs [is] not skyrocketing, even though this president said, on day one, he was going to address the economy.”

Blunt Rochester said, “[A] lot of times, people say, if you want to see their priorities, look at their checkbook. They’re showing us exactly what their priorities are. When you’ve got 72 million people in this country who are on Medicaid in some way, it might be a parent who has a child with a disability, it might be a family whose grandparent is in a nursing home, people are going to be touched and hurt if these things move forward.”

She continued, “And so, for us, as Democrats, we feel it’s really important that, number one, we make sure people know what the stakes are, and, number two, make sure that they recognize that we’re all in this fighting to make sure that the cost of eggs [is] not skyrocketing, even though this president said, on day one, he was going to address the economy. We put our priority, the American people, the families of this country, and not on the billionaires, as Sen. Alsobrooks (D-MD) said, which seem[s] to be the intention with tax cuts.”

