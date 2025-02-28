Marlow: Zelensky Whiffed Today Because No One Challenges Him

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has “lost his fastball because no one challenges him.”

Marlow said, “I think this was the first genuine public meltdown that we’ve seen from a world leader in a very long time. There’s no other real way to analyze it. To the suit point, I think he should just go full Al Sharpton tracksuit now. I think he should go full Adidas with just patent leather, a big chain. Why not? He looks ridiculous anyway, just really lean into it. But, yeah, — but, clearly he’s lost his fastball because no one challenges him.”

Guest host David Asman then stated that because Zelensky hasn’t been challenged, he thinks he can do no wrong, which Marlow agreed with and added that Vice President JD Vance wasn’t attacking Zelensky and just pointed out Zelensky campaigned for Democrats and Trump did arm Ukraine.

