Top Canadian Journalist: Widespread Chinese Infiltration of Canada Has Wildly Benefited Trudeau

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Toronto Sun Political Columnist Brian Lilley talked about the scope of China’s infiltration in Canada, including how they’ve interfered in Canadian elections.

Lilley said, “We know that in the last two federal elections, in Canada, that China has interfered to try and help Justin Trudeau secure victory. We had a national public inquiry on that…a judge put in charge, hearings held, most of the juicy stuff was kept secret. There was a plot uncovered of eleven different candidates — now, they were divided between the two parties, because this is how China operates, they don’t target just one — eleven candidates in the Toronto area, a claim of 250,000 dollars distributed to various candidates through an intermediary from the Chinese consulate to these local elections. Most of them were Liberals, some of them were Conservatives. We don’t know who the eleven names are. They won’t release it.”

He added that the names of the candidates aren’t known even though Canada could have an election soon.

