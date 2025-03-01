Maher: Vance Made a Good Point About Europe’s Free Speech Problems

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he believed Vice President JD Vance was correct in his criticisms of European speech laws during a recent speech.

Maher said, “JD Vance…the other week, made a speech, in Munich. A lot of people were shocked by it. I thought half of it was pretty shocking because it was about this election that they just had in Germany where there is a party on the ballot that is very Nazi-friendly.”

He continued, “But the first part of the speech was about free speech, that I didn’t think he was so wrong about. Especially since I had just seen the ‘60 Minutes‘ report…about how they handle free speech in Germany. Wow. This is not the only country where the pendulum doesn’t land in the middle. Apparently, Germany is so afraid to look like their Nazi past that they’re literally knocking on people’s doors and taking their phones and their computers if you just insult people online. They brought up this example of ‘pimmel’, it means ‘cock’ in German. You can’t call people a dick? I’d be in jail ten times a week.”

Later, after Washington Post columnist and CNN host Fareed Zakaria stated that while he thought Vance was right on free speech he took issue with Vance’s speech because the premise of “the speech was that this is the greatest danger facing Europe today,” not Russia or China, Maher agreed with that and noted that there isn’t free speech in Russia.

