Chris Murphy: ‘The White House Has Become an Arm of the Kremlin’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the White House under the second Trump administration has become an “arm of the Kremlin.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Do you think there’s hope of salvaging this relationship with Ukraine?”

Murphy said, “So it is absolutely shameful what is happening right now. The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin. Every single day you hear from the national security adviser, from the President of the United States, from his entire national security team, Kremlin talking points. For the last week, the White House has been pretending as if Ukraine started this war. That’s essentially saying that Poland invaded Germany at the beginning of World War II. There are still facts in this world and the fact is this Vladimir Putin is a brutal dictator. Russia started this war, and the entire pretext for that meeting yesterday was an attempt to rewrite history in order to sign a deal with Putin that hands Putin Ukraine.”

He added, “That is disastrous for U.S. national security. That means that China will be on the march. Putin may not stop. America may be at war with a nuclear power. And for what? For what? It appears as if America is trying to align itself with dictators that Donald Trump wants us to have our closest relationships with despots all around the world because that makes it easier for him to transition America into a kleptocratic oligarchy where Elon Musk and Donald Trump rule and steal from the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN