Exclusive: Zeldin Suggests Conditions for California Fire Aid, No Blank Checks

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said that he doesn’t think California fire relief money will be a blank check and the Trump administration has already started to think of ideas for what the state should do differently.

Zeldin stated, “I think that there [are] going to be conversations in the weeks and months ahead, as Congress is starting to debate whether or not there’s going to be some supplemental that’s sent to California of federal funding that helps with their recovery. There [are] going to be specific issues discussed of what is California going to be doing differently to prevent this from happening again. I’ve already heard this conversation. It’s certainly started already. The president has engaged his team to come up with ideas, that is a process that has already begun. And I don’t think this is going to be a situation where there’s going to be some blank check sent from Congress to California where California doesn’t take any actions.”

