Burgum: ‘We Could’ Have to Bail Out Farmers Again, But We Still ‘Won’ with Tariffs

During an interview with CNN after President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said that it’s possible the U.S. might have to bail farmers out from the impacts of tariffs, “But what we earned from China was more than the payments to farmers. So, on a net basis, America won.” And it also helped expand value-added work on agriculture in the U.S.

Burgum began by saying Trump has reciprocal tariffs and the tariffs on Canada and Mexico are about the border and fentanyl.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Can I ask you about what he did say about…the pain that he says farmers in the United States could feel? He said that they had to bear with him the last time, they may have to do so again. As you well know, the last time they had to — the USDA had to bail farmers out to the tune of $28 billion here in the United States. Do you think we could see that happen again?”

Burgum answered, “We could. But what we earned from China was more than the payments to farmers. So, on a net basis, America won.”

Burgum added that North Dakota got “more opportunities for us to value-add with ag.” And “We don’t have to be dependent [on] just selling our raw crops to our competitors. And that’s why President Trump, tonight, said to the farmers, I love you too, and get ready to make some money, because this is an opportunity for us to expand agriculture here in the U.S.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett