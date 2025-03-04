Peter Schweizer: DOGE Is Exposing the Left-Wing NGO Business Model Funding Political Operatives That ‘Help Get People Elected’

On Tuesday’s “Charlie Kirk Show,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer talked about DOGE’s work.

Schweizer said that part of the opposition to DOGE is just reflexive opposition to everything Trump does, and that while there’s a lot of talk about waste and abuse, “there’s a deeper battle that’s going on here, because a lot of this money that flows through these grants and through these contracts [is] to the political class in Washington, D.C. It’s a business model. You look at USAID and some of these government agencies, huge amounts of the contract money actually never goes to the developing world, it stays in the Washington Beltway to consultancies that are run by political operatives that help get people elected. So, part of the pushback in Washington, D.C. is, I think, from the fact that, wait a minute, this slush fund that we operated for all these years is being shut down or is being exposed. … And that, to me, is the most valuable thing.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo