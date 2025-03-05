Abrams: Trump a ‘Petty Tyrant Who Is Surrounded by Complicit Flunkies’

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump is a “petty tyrant’ surrounded by “complicit flunkies.”

Abrams said, “I have a podcast called ‘Assembly Required’ and we have been having this conversation for the last six weeks and we have to do all of the above. We have to call out Donald Trump on his lies. We have to point out that an unelected oligarch is doing his best to steal America from its people in Elon Musk.”

She added, “We have a complicit Congress that is allowing him to fire thousands of people that should be delivering services to Americans and he is now starting trade wars to cover for the fact that he has failed to deliver on his day one promises. Donald Trump is an early failure and he’s hoping that by attacking folks like me and others that we won’t notice that he has failed and that he has no intention of delivering anything other than retribution. He is a petty tyrant who is surrounded by complicit flunkies and it is the job of Americans to stand up and say ‘We want what we voted for and that is progress for America not petty revenge for Donald Trump.”

