Santa Cruz Mayor: Trump ‘Absolutely’ Should Get Credit for Declining Border Encounters

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Santa Cruz, CA Mayor Fred Keeley said that he “Absolutely” gives President Donald Trump credit for the decline in encounters at the southern border.

Host Blake Burman asked, “What about President Trump at the border, do you give him credit for southwest border encounters dropping drastically, down to 8,300 in February?”

Keeley answered, “Absolutely. Absolutely. We don’t have a — the federal government is in charge of the border. It’s not the city of Santa Cruz. They want to secure the borders, that’s their business. In the city of Santa Cruz, we’ll set our priorities. The federal government can set theirs. Where they align, great. Where they don’t, we’re following ours.”

