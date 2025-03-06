Border Patrol Chief: Mexico ‘Put a Lot of’ Troops on Border, That’s Contributed to Record Low Numbers

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks stated that Mexico has “put a lot of their troops on our southern border” and is continuing to add more soldiers and this has contributed to historically low numbers on the border.

Host Trace Gallagher asked, “[T]he numbers down at the border are just remarkable, just so low, record lows, historic lows. Is that part of the reason that you believe — was it somebody down there that has convinced the president, saying, you know what, Mexico is actually helping us get these numbers down?”

Banks answered, “So, yeah, I do believe we are seeing Mexico put a lot of their troops on our southern border, their northern border to prevent the illegal immigration from even making it to the border to attempt to cross. And so, Mexico has been working with us and we’re continuing to communicate with them as they continue adding additional soldiers on the border. But both you and Bill have it right, our numbers are at historic lows. I won’t contribute it just to Mexico, but we always need our partners to be involved, but it’s also the state of Texas, it’s our National Guard, it is our DOD resources. For my — for the first time in my career, you hear the word[s] whole-of-government approach used all the time, this is the first time I am seeing a whole-of-government approach, even the U.S. attorney’s office with the prosecutions and delivering consequences for that illegal activity. And so, honestly, it is a combination of all of the above that is driving these numbers to record lows.”

