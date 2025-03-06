Hispanic Caucus Chair: Dems Shouldn’t Work Closely with Homan, Need ‘Guardrails’ So We Don’t Become ‘Police State’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) said Democrats should “Absolutely not” join New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) in his plan to work closely with Border Czar Tom Homan and “there should be guardrails in New York City and in other cities so that we won’t go overboard and become, really, a police state.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “Congressman, I want to ask you, since you’re a New York guy, about the Mayor, whose corruption case was dropped for political reasons so that he could go forward with Donald Trump’s agenda on immigration. He has said he is going to work closely with the immigration czar. What do you think about that? Should Democrats join Eric Adams?”

Espaillat answered, “Absolutely not. We should work together to ensure that DREAMers that have been here on an average over 20 years, have paid their taxes, haven’t committed any crimes, are regularized, that farm workers, many of which are not going to the farms, and, therefore, we’re going to see increases at the cash register, are protected, and that families are kept united. I think there should be guardrails in New York City and in other cities so that we won’t go overboard and become, really, a police state.”

