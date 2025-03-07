Chris Matthews: Trump Is Like ‘Mussolini’ Lying to His Supporters

Friday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” long-time MSNBC personality Chris Matthews likened President Donald Trump to 20th-century Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Matthews said, “He’s doing all this on television. If you have noticed, he calls the TV cameras for the cabinet meetings he’s doing. He’s redirecting his cabinet officials, redirecting Musk. I’ve watched this guy use television like nobody’s ever done. When he went up the other night on Tuesday night, talked to the American people and said, ‘We’re paying Social Security checks to people who are 160 years old.’ Anybody who reads an obit page knows that’s not true. Anybody knows we’re not spending money on 20 million people out there getting free checks. That kind of fraudulence is unbelievable. But he’s telling the MAGA people out there, They’re stealing your money. Don’t trust these people in Washington. These are bad people. They are the deep state. He did it. You know, he talked about the election being stolen. Nobody in America will tell you which states were stolen from him. All the MAGA people—get them in a corner and say tell me which states were stolen in 2020.’ They can’t tell you. He just told them that. He just said they were stolen.”

Matthews added, “With Zelensky on television, he said it was ‘great television.’ I’ll never forget that. It was great television where he beat up this guy on television. He and JD Vance — and they just did it in public. So, we all know what Donald Trump thinks of Zelensky. He’s teaching us. He’s teaching us don’t trust Social Security, so he can go after it. Don’t trust Ukraine because he’s going to go after Ukraine and diminish that country and its size and its importance. All because this is what Trump thinks and that’s what it’s about. It is Mussolini. It’s about believing the leader in what he says verbatim. And that’s what Trump does on television. And he’s using us to do it using the medium.

