Exclusive: John Carney Reveals What Scott Bessent Told Him About Trump’s Tariff Plan

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney discussed his conversation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Carney said, “He was really focused on making sure banks can lend to small businesses, freeing community banks from the burdens that they have. … We also, by the way, lost track of basic safety and soundness regulation. So, Silicon Valley Bank failed, but part of the reason for that is because regulators have become distracted by things like trying to pay attention to climate change, pay attention to DEI stuff. So, he said we’re going to re-focus regulation on safety and soundness. … And we’re going to make sure that the capital requirements are not punitive to lending to American innovation and American business.”

