Freeland: Trump’s Pushing ‘Dumbest Tariffs in History’ on Canada

Former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Donald Trump’s tariff plans for Canada were the “dumbest” in history.

Freeland said, “There have been more flip-flops than we can keep track of here in Canada. But what we do know is, you know, the prime minister is right the Wall Street Journal is right, these are the dumbest tariffs in history. This is utterly self-mutilating. It’s really a perverse approach, Anderson, because America is hurting itself, moving in this direction.”

She continued, “The president is killing the U.S. stock market. Your stock market is actually performing worse than the stock market in Europe or in Canada. You’re going to raise the prices on gas. You’re going to raise the prices on groceries. You’re going to make electricity more expensive. And all for what reason? Because Canadians aren’t nice enough. I mean, come on, this is just utterly absurd. America is hurting itself.”

Freeland added, “The end result has been to do something which is really hard to do antagonize Canadians. There is this wave of patriotism in Canada right now, the likes of which I have never seen in my life. We started off being really hurt by this because we know that we are really good friends to you, really good neighbors. We know that so much of America’s prosperity has been built on the foundation of having Canada, the best neighbor in the world, to your north. But now, I would say Canadians are getting really angry.”

