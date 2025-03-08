Dem Rep. McClellan: ‘Only Way’ to Ban Biological Men from Women’s Sports Is to Pull Down Pants

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) claimed that the “only way” to enforce bans on biological men in women’s sports is for “people in schools to pull children’s pants down to determine what sex they are.”

Host Leland Vittert asked how Democrats can say they’re a big tent who are in touch with America when no Democrats in the Senate voted to ban biological men from women’s sports.

McClellan answered, “I don’t think that the American people want school professionals pulling their children’s pants down to determine what sports team they should play on.”

After Vittert responded, “Oh, come on.” McClellan stated, “No, how do you enforce that bill? If you read the bill, the — how do you enforce it?”

Vittert responded, “You know what sex is on someone’s birth certificate. … It’s a completely false talking point.”

McClellan responded, “It is not a false talking point. You don’t want to accept it. We can move on to something else. But the only way to enforce that bill, in many cases, it allowed people in schools to pull children’s pants down to determine what sex they are.”

Both the House versions of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which McClellan voted against, and the Senate version that Democrats filibustered explicitly state that “sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett