Maher: Newsom ‘Made the Switch’ from What He Thought ‘Two Weeks Ago’ on Trans Issues

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) comments on biological men playing women’s sports are Newsom finally making the move to the center that Maher has wanted him to make for a while. Maher also stated that “two weeks ago,” Newsom was on the left on trans issues, “but I don’t care. You made the switch and I love it.”

Maher said, “I do love this, because I think he’s a great politician. I know, he’s slick, yeah, they said the same thing about Clinton. He’s a great politician, he’s really smart, he can talk great, chicks dig him. And I’ve always been saying, if he would just tack to the center. Well, it happened this week.”

Maher continued, “He said, I had one meeting where people started going around the table with pronouns and I said, what the hell, why is this the biggest issue? Well, [Gavin], like, two weeks ago, it was the biggest issue for you, but I don’t care. You made the switch and I love it. That’s what I’m saying, is you made the switch and I love it.”

