Raskin: Trump Should Be Censured for Racial Pocahontas Slur

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that President Donald Trump should be censured for calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “Pocahontas” during his address to Congress.

Raskin said, “It’s a fair criticism you know, we’ve stayed overwhelmingly unified through this. I think it is a valid critique that we did not have one single strategic plan going into the Donald Trump’s address on that night, whether it was boycott, walkout, sign waving, heckling interruption which is what Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly did to Joe Biden. Of course, Biden dealt with that like a man and just responded to it. Donald Trump couldn’t handle it because he doesn’t have the verbal dexterity to respond, and so they had to have Al Green removed.”

He added, “Al Green was making a very strong, valid, substantive point, which is there is no mandate to destroy Medicaid. The vast majority of Democrats rejected the idea of censuring him. And really, if we were censuring anybody, it should have been Donald Trump, who I don’t think had been back to our chamber since he incited a violent insurrection against us. And then he used his pulpit in order to call a sitting member of the United States Senate Pocahontas. So I think a racial and ethnic slur from the president was a far greater insult to the dignity and decorum of our chamber.”

