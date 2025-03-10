Dem Rep. Scholten: We ‘Need’ Audit Like DOGE, But I’m Against CR

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) said that “we need a dramatic change to the way that we fund this government. And we need the type of audit that is happening right now.” But she’s going to vote against the continuing resolution and “Elon Musk can’t unilaterally make these spending decisions. It has to come through Congress.”

Scholten said, “Well, we are planning to oppose this CR. The American people want us to fight. And they’re going to see us fight. We are using the tools of democracy to defend our democracy. We just need three courageous, patriotic Republicans to join us and prevent this disastrous continuing resolution, because, Audie, if you have seen what is in this thing, it is so harmful to the American people, cutting Medicaid, cutting Medicare, threatening Social Security, cutting veterans’ benefits, while handing out tax breaks to their billionaire buddies. And Elon Musk is getting brand new contracts every week. This is not the budget that the American people want. So, we’ll be opposing it.”

Later, co-host Audie Cornish asked, “[Y]ou must be hearing from constituents who say, look, a hit dog going to holler. That’s what I’ve heard a million times, that, like, the bureaucracy is suffering because it’s finally getting attacked by — for the better, right?”

Scholten answered, “Well, and that’s not what this is about. I’ve been clear, since day one, that we need a dramatic change to the way that we fund this government. And we need the type of audit that is happening right now. But Elon Musk can’t unilaterally make these spending decisions. It has to come through Congress. Why? Because that’s where the American people get a say. Elon Musk is operating DOGE in the shadows. We don’t know what he’s doing. Thats why I introduced my CLEAR Act to make sure that DOGE is subject to the same oversight and transparency requirements as other agencies. … [A]re there actually all these billions of dollars in fraud that they’re claiming? The only publicly available ledger that they have put out there is full of errors and miscalculations, and they’re using that as the basis to take away people’s Social Security. We’re not going to stand for it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett