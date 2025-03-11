McCaskill: Trump’s Canada Comments Are ‘Batsh-t Crazy’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s comments about Canada were “batshit crazy.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “The piece about annexing Canada, a friend and a neighbor who has never done anything to offend any American or any American politician who has only helped us in national security crises and as an economic partner, trading and otherwise contrasted with the things he said about Vladimir Putin, and I’ll quote him, ‘He and I have been through a lot together.’ You can’t separate the two, right? it’s not just the animosity for our closest friends on the world stage from a national security perspective and an economic one, but it is also the fawning, pandering and affinity and affection for our greatest adversaries. What, at this mark 51 days do you think explains that?”

McCaskill said, “I think he sees power as his ultimate objective. He is not a student of the Constitution. He doesn’t understand the value of checks and balances in our system. And he thinks executive orders is the way to make him an autocrat like Putin, like Xi, like all of these guys that he is sucking up to who don’t allow their people to have a voice. I mean, the idea that he’s trying to deport someone who is legally in this country because he disagrees with him. I mean, think about that for a minute and think about the whole thing of saying he’s going to make Canada the 51st state. What, is he going to go to War with Canada? Does he think the American people are going to put up with us losing lives to try to take Canada, because Canada is not going to do it ever, ever, ever willingly. So the only way you do it is by force. Is he going to do to Canada what Putin has done to Ukraine? I mean, that’s the logical consequence of what he’s saying, and it’s batshit crazy. Sorry.”

Wallace said, “It’s OK. It’s 4:17. Someone had to say it.”

