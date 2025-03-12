Alex Marlow: ‘Moderate’ Dem Rep. Seth Moulton Uses Tesla Terrorism Epidemic to Attack Trump

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reacted to Rep. Seth Moulton’s (D-MA) response to anti-Tesla violence.

In the clip, Moulton responded to a question from CNN host Audie Cornish on the Trump administration potentially classifying violence against Teslas or Tesla dealerships by stating, “So, Trump thinks that if you try to kill cops to overthrow the government and change an election, that’s not domestic terrorism, but, somehow, having a protest in front of a Tesla dealership is?” And “The bottom line with Trump is, freedom and liberties belong to people who agree with him, and that’s it. That’s his view of America. That’s not a view that people who believe in our Constitution share.”

Marlow reacted, “So, he’s basically justifying terrorism here, because he will not condemn the terrorists. … He doesn’t even do the pro forma, I condemn all acts of political violence, which you should do. But he doesn’t do that.”

