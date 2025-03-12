Blumenthal: Trump ‘Destroying’ Rule of Law, World Order

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said on Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that President Donald Trump was “destroying” both the rule of law and the world order.

Blumenthal said, “I’ve been to Ukraine six times. I’ve met with Volodymyr Zelensky probably 15, in Paris, Munich as well as in Kyiv. I think the Ukrainians are going to continue to fight. When I first met with them, after they had pushed back the Russians, he said to me, we’ll fight with pitchforks if we need to. And they are so zealous because they are defending the independence and freedom of their own country. What they’re doing is vital to our national security. So in the long run, we have an important security interest for the NATO countries, for our own national defense in providing this military aid and strengthening Ukraine’s position as it goes into negotiations, which inevitably will happen.”

Cabrera asked, “Do you think Donald Trump will stand up to him? Do you think this administration will get tough with Russia?”

Blumenthal said, “I think my Republican colleagues here in the United States Senate have an obligation to abandon their silence, which in some respects amounts to complicity in Donald Trump’s past encouragement and support for Putin. Only if there is pressure on Donald Trump will he resist the apparent allure of his bro Vladimir Putin. His allegiance to strongmen around the world is destroying, in effect, the rule of law and the world order in a very historic way, and not a good way for the United States long term interests.”

