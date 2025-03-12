Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Biden’s Economy ‘a Success Story’ That ‘Was Chugging Along’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central” that took place before the release of the February CPI inflation report, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) argued that “The economy under Joe Biden was chugging along pretty well. And what Donald Trump is doing now is potentially going to disrupt, disastrously, a success story for America.” And Trump “should be building on this economy,” but isn’t.

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “When does this become the Trump economy? He is just six weeks in. Can he argue this still is not his to own?”

Blumenthal responded, “The economy under Joe Biden was chugging along pretty well. And what Donald Trump is doing now is potentially going to disrupt, disastrously, a success story for America. And that’s why business executives are expressing alarm. The Wall Street Journal is calling it the dumbest thing they’ve seen, and why he’s doing it is really a mystery. He should be building on this economy, not trying to undermine and destroy it with these self-destructive tariffs, which not only undermine American economic power, but also militarily, and, of course, our standing in the world, because nobody can figure out where we’re going from here. And the back-and-forth, tariffs one day, withdrawn or delayed the next, creates an uncertainty, which, itself, undermines the economy.”

