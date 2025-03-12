Lara Trump: Dems ‘Complicit’ in Wasting Our Money on ‘Trans Mice’

FNC’s “The Right View” host Lara Trump said Tuesday on her podcast that Democratic lawmakers are complicit in wasting taxpayer money on “trans mice.”

Trump said, “I’ll tell you who else is going to have a big problem on their hands is a group of trans men who are menstruating and no longer going to be able to have their information studied because the Department of Agriculture is another doge project I guess found $600,000 for that study of menstruation in transgender men who I guess that’s that’s really women I’m trying like trying to figure out all the lingo these days.”

She added, “That’s where I wanted my taxpayer dollars going. That’s just one of the many egregious examples. We heard President Trump of course at the address talking about how they’re trying to like trans mice and how much money was spent on that and all the crazy things. It’s really sort of outrageous but there’s more because the same group that found that $600,000 also found that $700,000 was sent to Boston University, or granted to them, I guess, to study, quote, social media and substance abuse risk and resilience among gender minority emerging adults.”

Trump added, “This is the kind of stuff that just infuriates people. And I love how upset the Democrats are. They can’t clap for any of this, because they’re so complicit and all this nonsense, all this waste of our money. I hope every single day we just do a dump of more of this information just so that we really understand how far gone we were how close we were. I mean imagine Kamala Harris had won this election we would never know that our money was going to stuff like this.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN