Moskowitz: ‘I Support the Administration’ on Deporting Pro-Terror Visa Holders, Khalil Situation Is Due to Schools Failing

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “What is your reaction to Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest and his potential deportation?”

Moskowitz answered, “Well, look, we’re in this instance because universities, for an entire year, refused to enforce their code of conduct when it came to Jewish students, and Jewish parents around the country looked at that and said, if this was happening to another minority group, it would not have gotten past lunchtime on the first day. But when it came to Jewish students, assaulting them on college campus[es] was okay, preventing them from going to class was okay. And they weren’t targeted because of their position on Israel. No one asked them how they felt about Netanyahu. They saw their Jewish star. And so, this was blatant antisemitism, and universities across this country couldn’t enforce their code of conduct. So, look, I support the administration. People here on student visas, if you’re here on a tourist visa and you’re going to a Hamas rally, then yeah, you probably shouldn’t be here anymore. You should get due process in this country, but you probably shouldn’t be here anymore. And so, when it comes to that, this is all on the universities. They should have enforced their code of conduct.”

Sanchez then said that Khalil reportedly has a green card, not a student visa, and Moskowitz stated, “I said he should get due process, right? So, the facts should come out, and then once the facts come out, we should also look at what the law says. And so, I’m supportive of anybody getting their due process, right? And so, I’m not pre-judging anything. But what I am saying is, if you’re here on a student visa, if you’re here on a tourist visa, and you’re attending one of our universities, that’s not a right. And since it’s not a right to do that, if you’re here on a visa, if you’re going to Hamas, if you’re going to terrorist sympathizer rallies, then yes, we should look at deporting you. You should get due process. Of course you should. The facts should come out, right? And we’ve got to see if you’re breaking the law. But this is all because the universities did not protect their Jewish students.”

