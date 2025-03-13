Revealed: Tesla Vandalism, Terrorism Coordinated Across Vast Leftwing Online Network

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Republican Liberty Caucus National Secretary Jessico Bowman talked about anti-Tesla violence and terrorism.

Bowman said, “It’s definitely organized at a broader level. There is a website up that people can go visit that’s out there today, and I’ve actually posted this on my X account, I’ve shared some of these events, but they’re coordinating it with people locally across…not just the Indivisible groups, really, but, like, multiple groups and individuals that are, like, posting these events where people show up and they already have, like, pre-printed graphics…signs and stickers and things like you mentioned that basically depict Teslas being set on fire.”

She added that protests are happening at charging stations “and it says on there that they’re actually trying to intimidate Tesla owners.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo