Ross Sorkin: Travel Dropping Because Foreigners Are Saying ‘We Don’t Like These People’

CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that travel to the United States was dropping because foreigners were saying they did not “like” the Trump administration’s policies.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Sorkin said, “Look, I just think there is two things that we need to talk about this morning. One is just some historical perspective. I think we might have mentioned it on the broadcast before, but you go back to 1930, Smoot–Hawley those tariffs and then you look a year later, what happened to global trade. It dropped by 60%. That’s what happens when you get in a trade war. It becomes a back and forth. It becomes a retaliatory effort. That’s that’s where we are. And if it continues, I imagine we will look a year later from now and we will say that global trade has declined in a very very material way.”

He added, “I will also say something we have not talked about on this broadcast at all. You talk to folks in the travel industry, folks that you know that are involved in airlines, in hotels and everything else, this trade war is going to turn into something broader than just a trade war. People in other countries are not coming to the United States the way they used to. You are going to see travel drop. Foreigners saying, we don’t like these people literally. And I think that that has an economic impact, but has a much broader, more profound impact that has not even been sort of calculated in what’s going on here.”

