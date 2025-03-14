Alex Marlow: Ayanna Pressley Gets Trolled by Trump

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the division among Democrats on the government shutdown.

After playing video of Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) reacting negatively to Trump praising Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his stance on the shutdown, Marlow stated, “[S]he doesn’t get the joke here.” After reading Trump’s post, Marlow added, “This is just epic trolling from Trump…and she’s not even aware of what Trump’s doing. … She doesn’t get that she’s getting trolled by Trump, it’s that Trump is praising Schumer to get, specifically, this reaction from you and you’re obliging.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo