Schumer: It Was an ‘Act of Strength’ to Stop Government Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that his vote for the House funding bill to prevent the federal government from shutting down was an “act of strength.”

Schumer said, “We always knew there would be disagreements, but I felt and those who voted with me felt that as bad as the CR was, and I know a lot of members didn’t like the CR the government shutdown would be far worse. A government shutdown gives Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE almost complete power as to what to close down because they can decide what is an essential service. If they determine that SNAP kids shouldn’t get food is not essential, they can just cut it out summarily they could fire half the workers in the federal government. It would have been a far worse consequence.”

He continued, “I didn’t like it, but it would be far worse to give Donald Trump the keys to the city and the country. We all know that Musk and DOGE and Trump want to decimate the federal government.”

Schumer added, “I expected when I did this, I think it was an act of strength, of courage. And I knew that most people wouldn’t agree with me. But I am confident I did the right thing. I think history will vindicate that.”

