CNN’s Enten: ‘Holy Toledo’ — Support for Democratic Party Plunging

CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten said Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that the Democratic Party’s approval ratings were at record lows.

Enten said, “NBC News you want to go lower than that? How about 27 percent? Both are record lows, the lowest going back to 1992 in CNN polling, the lowest going back on record to 1990 in NBC News polling. The majority of Americans hold an unfavorable or negative view of the Democratic Party at this point.”

Host John Berman asked, “What about Congressional Democrats, specifically?”

Enten said, “You think these numbers are low? How about this one? Holy Toledo. Voters’ views of the Democrats in Congress among all voters, disapprove 68 percent. And look at the approve number, just 21 percent. Even lower than the Democratic Party at large. This is the lowest on record for Democrats according to Quinnipiac University polling.”

He added, “You think these numbers are bad? Let’s go to this side of the screen. We’ll look at how Democratic voters feel. Get this, the plurality of Democratic voters disapprove of Democrats in Congress at 49 percent, and just 40 percent approve. Horrible, horrible, horrible. Oh my goodness gracious, you just can’t get worse than these numbers.”

