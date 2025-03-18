Alex Marlow: We Need an Audit of $100B We Sent to Ukraine

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Ukraine spending.

Marlow said, “I think Putin was wrong to invade. I think Putin’s a bad guy. I think Putin’s a dictator, all that stuff. But once we cut that $100 billion check to Ukraine, and it was that round number, 100 billion, and everyone in the Congress insisted we cannot have accountability…I immediately flipped, it was like, in an issue, it was like, okay, this is all wrong, I’m not saying another nice thing about these people until we get an accounting of every single penny that they’re going to spend. … It just shows you this is all about the war industry.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo