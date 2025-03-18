Trump on Argument He’s Harder on Canada than Some of Biggest Adversaries: ‘Only Because It’s Meant to Be’ 51st State

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump responded to arguments that he’s tougher on Canada than some of America’s largest adversaries by stating that that’s “Only because it’s meant to be our 51st state.” He also stated Canada has been the worst country to negotiate with and he wants a lower deficit with them.

Trump began by saying, “[H]ere’s my problem with Canada: Canada was meant to be the 51st state, because we subsidize Canada by $200 billion a year.” And the U.S. doesn’t need goods from Canada.

Host Laura Ingraham then cut in to say, “But you’re tougher with Canada than you are with some of our biggest adversaries.”

Trump responded, “Only because it’s meant to be our 51st state.”

Ingraham then cut in ask, “We’re not going to let them get close to China, right?”

Trump responded that Canada has been “one of the nastiest” to deal with and hasn’t been honest about its economic policies towards the U.S., which have been harmful to the U.S.

He added that his main goal is to not have a massive deficit with Canada and that Canada is the “worst” to negotiate with.

