Ty Cobb: Trump Denying Due Process, This Is a ‘Fight for the Rule of Law’

Former Trump administration attorney Ty Cobb claimed Tuesday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” that t by e Trump administration was denying due process, so we are in “a fight for the rule of law.”

After a federal judge paused deportation of planeloads of Venezuelans, Trump called for the judge to be impeached. In reaction, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts released a statement saying, “Impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” the chief justice stated. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “How significant is it for the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States to speak out like this?”

Cobb said, “I think it’s very significant. You know John Roberts is by nature pragmatic and restrained.”

He continued, “This is a very serious, highly respected, incredibly well-regarded judge who has acted with a very calm demeanor throughout this, even though it’s clear that he’s being lied to and stonewalled.”

Cobb added, “For Trump to complain about, to try to shift the narrative to he this judge is there to protect criminals, that’s not what this is about. This is about trying to figure out whether the administration followed the law. It’s sort of like complaining in a Miranda case, you know, that, well, the guy was evil, even though he was denied his rights. Well, that’s this isn’t a country that, until this president, was denying people rights. This is a fight for due process and, frankly, a fight for the rule of law.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN