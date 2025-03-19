Dean: Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Tariff ‘Fixation’ Is Going to Cost Us a Lot of Money

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Donald Trump’s “crazy” fixation on tariffs would cost Americans a lot of money.

Dean said, “We have to be willing to show that we’re going to stand up for people. That’s why Trump won. Trump convinced them falsely because he lied every single day he was out there that he was going to stand up for them. And they figured, well, OK, let’s give it a shot. And, you know, we’ve got to be out there, and we’ve got to be at every door. It can’t be the same old, same old from inside the beltway who has a different agenda. Not a bad agenda for the country, but a different agenda. The emergency agenda right now is for most Americans is how the hell am I going to make a living? And Trump’s making things worse.”

He added, “Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing. I mean, this stuff about tariffs, he has a fixation about it. It’s crazy. And it’s going to cost us a lot of money. My heating bill is in solely gas and electricity that comes from Canada. I’m going to pay 25% or whatever it is more on my heating bill. You know, there’s a whole lot of people. This is a pretty blue state, but that’s going to happen in Montana and Idaho and all these places that aren’t blue states. North Dakota is another one. I mean, these are real big problems for ordinary working people, and that’s going to change them around.”

