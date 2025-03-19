Musk: ‘They Basically Want to Kill Me Because I’m Stopping Their Fraud’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk reacted to the acts of terrorism waged against him and his properties in recent weeks.

Musk told Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity the left was targeting him because of his pursuit of corruption within government.

“It’s really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of, really, hatred and violence from the left,” he said. “I always thought that the left, you know, Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring, and yet they’re burning down cars, firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships, they’re smashing up Teslas. Tesla is a peaceful company. We’ve never done anything harmful.”

The tech CEO suggested that bigger forces were behind these efforts, which resulted in “bad people” doing “bad things.”

He said, “I think there are larger forces at work as well. I mean, who’s funding and who’s coordinating it — because this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

“It turns out when you take away people’s, you know, the money that they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset,” Musk added. “And they basically want to kill me because I’m stopping their fraud, and they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things.”

