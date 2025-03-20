CNN’s Burnett: Newsom Is ‘Rewriting History,’ Abandoning Progressive Policies

CNN host Erin Burnett said Thursday on “OutFront” that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) was attempting to rewrite history on progressive policies he once championed.

Burnett said, “Tonight, quote, ‘What in God’s name is going on with Gavin Newsom? That’s a headline. And there’s headline after headline asking that sort of question as the country is trying to figure out how he went from progressive hero and governor of the most liberal state in the country to interviewing and spending time with MAGA favorites like Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk on his new podcast. Tonight, our KFile looked into that, finding that Newsom, well, he’s really completely changed his tune on some of the most hot-button issues for Democrats.”

She added, “He goes out, and he backs away from some unpopular progressive policies, even ones that he’s championed. So let’s talk about the word latinx. Just two weeks ago, here’s what he said about it.

On his podcast, Newsom said, “Not one person in my office has ever used the word Latinx.”

CNN KFile senior editor Andrew Kaczynski said, “We did find someone who used it repeatedly in his office. Let’s take a listen to this.”

Kaczynski then airing several clips of Newsom using the term between 2020 and 2023.

Burnett said, “So he’s also rewriting history a bit on his stance on transgender issues, which he had had a point of view on, on his podcast. Again, just two weeks ago. Here’s where he is now.”

Discussing transgender issues on his podcast, Newsom said, “It turns out in 2014, years before I was governor, there was a law established that established the legal principles that allow trans athletes in women’s sports. But the issue of fairness is completely legit. It is an issue of fairness, and I think Democrats have lost that.”

Kaczynski said, “In that statement, he’s kind of making it sound like he wasn’t involved in this at all. He’s like, ‘Oh, it was 2014, years before I was governor.’ Like, you mean when you were the lieutenant governor? When you actively defended and praised that law?”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN