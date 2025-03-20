Weingarten: Axing Federal DOE Will Lead to Repeat of Damage from COVID School Closures, We Have ‘Loneliness Crisis’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Prime,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten argued that eliminating the federal Department of Education will lead to a situation like the learning loss we saw during the coronavirus pandemic and said that we saw during COVID “kids don’t go through kindergarten more than once. They don’t go through first grade more than once. If you start cutting what we have in terms of elementary schools right now or high schools right now, how are we going to get it back?” And also stated that “We have a loneliness crisis.”

After arguing that federal education money will either go to tax cuts or block grants for school vouchers, Weingarten stated, “And what I fear…once the cuts are made, kids don’t go through — we went through this during COVID, kids don’t go through kindergarten more than once. They don’t go through first grade more than once. If you start cutting what we have in terms of elementary schools right now or high schools right now, how are we going to get it back? We have a loneliness crisis.”

She added, “We need to actually expand high school to career tech prep, as well as college prep. How are you going to do these cuts? What is our obligation to our young people?”

