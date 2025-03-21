Hochul on Trump DOE Order: He Should ‘Leave the Parents Alone’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said that she would make sure education funds are spent properly, but “Heaven help the Republican states who might take that money and do something that’s not focused on feeding hungry kids, helping kids with disabilities, and everyone else that the Department of Education helps.” And declared, “Just leave everybody alone. Leave the parents alone, leave the kids alone.”

Hochul said, “Right now we get $6 billion from them in New York state, 2 billion for Pell Grants to give people a pathway to higher education, $2 billion goes to school lunches. Like I said, I was in an elementary school this morning, watching the kids eat their breakfast and lunch later on in the afternoon. There are families who cannot afford to feed their kids a lunch.”

She continued, “So, is he saying he’s going to spread the same amount of money we get now and hand it back to us? I know how I’ll spend it as a Democrat, and I’ll make sure it goes to the right place. Heaven help the Republican states who might take that money and do something that’s not focused on feeding hungry kids, helping kids with disabilities, and everyone else that the Department of Education helps. So, why do this? Why are you unleashing this chaos on the people who put you in office? Just leave everybody alone. Leave the parents alone, leave the kids alone.”

