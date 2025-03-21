Marlow: Walz Is Rooting Against Minnesotans’ Pensions

On Friday’s “Alan Jackson Now,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is actively rooting against the pension plans of his state’s residents by cheering Tesla stock falling.

Marlow began by saying the Democratic Party’s 2028 bench is quite thin and he’s glad to see Walz going around doing tours for Democrats.

He added, “He’s rooting for Tesla to fail, even though people in his own state of Minnesota have pension plans that are invested in Tesla, even though there are people — countless people in this — it’s a made-in-America car company who would lose their jobs if Tesla failed. He’s openly rooting against this huge, American, innovative company.”

