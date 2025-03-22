Ezra Klein: Democrats ‘Moved’ on a ‘Bunch’ of Issues They Went Left on

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” New York Times columnist Ezra Klein stated that Democrats have now moved on many issues, such as immigration, although they didn’t move on immigration until after the election.

Writer Andrew Sullivan said that Democrats “had a chance, they won, and they had a chance to prove to the American people, for four years, that they were moderate, they did want to build things, they weren’t these old crazy lefties, and they failed. … I just think that until the Democrats address some of the core issues, they seem not to want to control immigration. They have extremist views about race. They think that boys should compete with girls in sports and children should have their sex reassigned. Until they grapple with that first and then have your argument, the two together will work, but you can’t do this to avoid that.”

Klein responded, “I think they’ve moderated. I think the party has moved on a bunch of those issues. Look, they passed the Laken Riley bill. … The Democrats have moved on this. They didn’t move on it early enough and it’s part of why they lost the election. You’re not wrong on that.”

