AG Bondi to Dem Rep. Crockett on Alleged Musk Threat: ‘Tread Carefully’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Attorney General Pam Bondi reacted to the spate of violence aimed at Elon Musk and his Tesla brand.

She warned Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) to “tread carefully” regarding her rhetoric, which she perceived to be encouraging this phenomenon.

“Well, what about these vandals on Tesla vehicles and dealerships?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “Give us the consequences there. And what are you learning once they’re arrested? Why are they doing this?”

“Well, we’re looking at so much on this,” Bondi replied. “There have been three federal charges so far. And I say so far. We are looking at all of these cases across the country. We have a dedicated task force. These are not isolated incidents, as you know, and these aren’t vandals. These are Molotov cocktails. That could be a weapon of mass destruction that they’re throwing in Tesla dealerships. Now they’re lighting these Tesla charging stations on fire that are in residential neighborhoods. I mean, it could cause tremendous damages.”

She continued, “And people need to know, the three people in custody right now, they will receive severe and swift consequences, and they are facing up to 20 years in prison. We are not negotiating these. We are not coming off these charges. We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort. This is domestic terrorism. And, Maria, now you have this Congresswoman Crockett who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday. Let’s take him out on my birthday, she said. Yet she turns and says, oh, I’m not calling for violence.

“Well, she is an elected public official. And so she needs to tread very carefully, because nothing will happen to Elon Musk. And we’re going to fight to protect all of — all of the Tesla owners throughout this country. And all it’s basic safety once again. Domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor