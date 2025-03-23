Homan: We Will ‘Abide’ by Court Orders as We Target ‘Worst of the Worst’ for Deportation

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Trump border Czar Tom Homan said they will follow court orders while targeting criminals for deportation.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “You said, I quote, I don’t care what judges think. Now, I know you have since said that the administration will abide by court orders. We heard Donald Trump say the same thing. So what do you mean when you say, I don’t care what judges think?”

Homan said, “I don’t care what that judge thinks as far as this case, we’re going to continue to arrest public safety threats and national security threats. We’re going to continue to deport them from the United States. I understand this case is in litigation through the Alien Enemies Act and we’ll abide by the court order as litigated, but my quote was, despite what he thinks, we’re going to keep targeting the worst of the worst, which we’ve been doing since day one in deporting from the United States to the various laws on the books. We are not making this up. The Alien Enemies Act was actually a federal law, it’s the statutes, enacted by Congress and signed by a president. Now that’s our litigation. but put that aside, we still have Title 8 authority to remove illegal aliens from the United States and will concentrate on those who are the biggest threat to our communities, public safety threats.”

Karl said, “But you’re going to abide by court orders as long as, you know, and go through your appeals process, but you are not going to defy those orders?”

Homan said, “No.”

