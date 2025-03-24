Glaude: ‘Greedy’ Trump Administration ‘Only Cares’ About Itself

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that those in the Trump administration “only care about themselves and their immediate tribe.”

When asked about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick saying “fraudsters” would complain about delayed Social Security checks, Glaude said, “This is a calloused heart. I mean, when we think about Social Security, we’re talking about baseline values, our responsibility to our to our elderly, to the folk who have made us possible. what’s motivating this?”

He continued, “We’re in a new Gilded Age where the fat cats can behave and respond in that way and it’s so mean spirited that we need to ask ourselves, what are we consenting to when they attack something like the Social Security?”

Glaude added, “The thing is that the insolvency question has nothing, they don’t want to get taxed. That’s all you need to do to make social security solvent, is to tax me for the entire 12 months of my working life.”

He concluded, “But only they don’t want to do that because they’re selfish, they’re greedy. They only care about them. They only care about themselves and their immediate tribe. What are the values that animate this place? And so where are we going to concede to these greedy folk who want to leave elderly people out to dry?”

