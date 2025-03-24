Jasmine Crockett: I Have Never Promoted Violence Against Elon Musk

During a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) denied playing any role in promoting the violence waged against Elon Musk’s brand, Tesla.

The Texas Democrat acknowledged participating in the so-called “Tesla takedown,” which she maintained was a “large protest.”

“So, I’m actually going to say that I participated in a Tesla takedown,” she said. “That is the name of the website. And it was all about this large protest that they’re calling for. And this is a nonviolent protest that they’re calling for. And in fact, when I was on there, which is why the attorney general had to say that I wasn’t calling for violence, and it’s ridiculous that I even have to say something like that. But because they are trying to twist our words, one of the things that I told people to do is make sure you are adhering to the laws in your area. Make sure you know what it looks like to protest and to be able to raise your voices and to exercise your constitutional right to free speech. And what we see is that they want to dull our free speech rights. They want to make sure that those that are participating in the press—because we saw that there have been recent attacks specifically on this news organization—they want y’all to kind of tamp down what you say and hopefully buy into the lies instead of going out there and just telling the truth.”

Crockett continued, “And so, yeah, I’m excited to see that Elon Musk, that his money as it relates to Tesla, well, Tesla’s tanking right now. And I’m OK with that. So, just in case the slow people listening decide to clip this up later, I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever, yet I’ve also never made excuses for those violent actors such as the ones on January 6. So, Pam Bondi, if you have an issue with terrorism, maybe you should talk to your boss about locking back up those guys that he let out that participated in January 6.”

