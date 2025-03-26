GOP Sen. Cramer: Signal Is Not a Place to Discuss ‘Very Sensitive’ Info. Like Trump Officials Did

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) stated that members of the Trump administration discussed “very sensitive information” on Signal and that’s the wrong platform to do so and “I don’t communicate super-sensitive information, or, certainly, classified information on Signal.”

Cramer said, “I don’t think there’s any question that it was very sensitive information that was discussed on a very public platform, not — it’s somewhat secure, but not that secure. And it shouldn’t have happened. And my sense is, it’ll never happen again, which tells you that they know that they did something inappropriate.”

He added, “I communicate sensitive information on Signal, but I don’t communicate super-sensitive information, or, certainly, classified information on Signal. There is a difference. It does matter. The platform actually does matter. The information matters. Like I said, if they didn’t do anything wrong, I can expect they’ll do some more of it tomorrow. I suspect they will not do it ever again. And I think, for me, the best thing that they could say and that we could hear would be, we made a mistake. We’re early in our new administration, it shouldn’t have happened, some of us knew better, we should have said something sooner, and it’ll never happen again. And then I do think they regain the moral high ground and the issue goes away tomorrow.”

