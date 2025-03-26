Kelly: Hegseth Must Resign, He’s ‘Unqualified for the Job’

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should resign over the Signal chat among senior national security officials.

Guest host Alicia Menendez said, “You’ve called for Pete Hegseth to resign. Should Mike Waltz resign as well?”

Kelly said, “I think Mike made a careless mistake here. If you go back and you look at what was shared on this on Signal in this text chain, it wasn’t him that was sharing what I view as classified information but even beyond classified, this is the most sensitive information that the Department of Defense has hours before conducting a strike that was shared by the Secretary of Defense.”

He added, “We’re 60 days in, and this is not the first thing he has screwed up. On his first trip to Germany, he was saying stuff that was inconsistent with our foreign policy, that was causing our allies to really consider our relationship, you know, things that were really concerning. So this isn’t the first instance of this. I imagine there’s others that we don’t even know about. And it’s and it’s because they put somebody in charge of the Defense Department that is unqualified for the job. He should have never even be considered for this position. It’s unfortunate that the president nominated him for this. I think what’s really incredibly unfortunate for our country is, is the United States Senate confirmed him for this position.”

